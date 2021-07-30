Short Interest in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Grows By 78.9%

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 30th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NWHM opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The New Home has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Home by 43.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The New Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The New Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The New Home by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The New Home by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

