Short Interest in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Grows By 78.9%

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 30th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NWHM opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The New Home has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.98.
The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%.
The New Home Company Profile
The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.
