Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Decreases By 37.7%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VWDRY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 174,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,514. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.8387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

