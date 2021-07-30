Short Interest in Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Expands By 230.2%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,406,100 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the June 30th total of 1,334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.

MRWSF stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

