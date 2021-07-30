SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of SIBN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $982.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

