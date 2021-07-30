Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 118.8% in July

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $33.16.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMMNY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

