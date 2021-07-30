Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Down 74.6% in July

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SNNAQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,852. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
