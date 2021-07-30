Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Down 74.6% in July

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNNAQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,852. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

Get Sienna Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.