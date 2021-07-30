Sierra Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FIL Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Express by 492.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

American Express stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.33. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

