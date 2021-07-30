Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $187.37 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

