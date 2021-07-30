Sierra Capital LLC Invests $114,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON opened at $232.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

