Sierra Capital LLC Invests $181,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

