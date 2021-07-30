Sierra Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.46 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.