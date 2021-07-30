Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

