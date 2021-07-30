Sigma Labs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 18,470 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 575 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $3.76 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigma Labs will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGLB. TheStreet downgraded Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.