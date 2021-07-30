SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Up 156.8% in July

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.26. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.04 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

