Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,903. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 277.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

