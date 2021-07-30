Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.46, but opened at $48.50. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 8,273 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,938,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,309. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

