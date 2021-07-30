Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. 14,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,207. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $230.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

