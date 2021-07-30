Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

