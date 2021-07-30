Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.

SI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

SI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.