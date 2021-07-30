Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up about 2.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

IGV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.76. The company had a trading volume of 340,562 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.74.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

