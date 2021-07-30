Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 843 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.09. 190,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,105,791. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $232.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

