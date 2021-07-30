Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Insider Sells $1,422,955.76 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

