SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%.

SITC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

