Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $61,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

