Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of SRRTF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.