SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,764. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.72.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.