Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LON:SMS opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. Smart Metering Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 915 ($11.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 872.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

