Smith & Nephew plc Declares Dividend of $0.14 (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SN traded down GBX 99 ($1.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,464.50 ($19.13). 5,611,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,543.06. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on SN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,802.60 ($23.55).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

