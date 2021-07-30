Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 113.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,099.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 162,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 149,285 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

