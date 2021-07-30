Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.