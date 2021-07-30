Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

SNMRF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

