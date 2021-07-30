Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $25,000,239.60 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,264,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

NYSE SNAP opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

