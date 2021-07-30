Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $1,935,750.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at $74,151,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.
Snap Company Profile
Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.
Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.