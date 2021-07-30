Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MONRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

