Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MONRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

