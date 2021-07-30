SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in July

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SOBKY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.10. 36,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,958. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

