Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

SEYMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

