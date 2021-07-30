Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in July

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SOLVY remained flat at $$13.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24.

A number of research firms have commented on SOLVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

