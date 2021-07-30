Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in July

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SOLVY remained flat at $$13.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24.

A number of research firms have commented on SOLVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

