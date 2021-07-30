Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%.

NYSE SAH traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,361. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.76.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

