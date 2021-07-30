Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

