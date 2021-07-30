Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.930 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. 514,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,096. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.