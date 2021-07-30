Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 31st

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $46.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

