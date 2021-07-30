Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Hovde Group

Hovde Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.82 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $36.12 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

