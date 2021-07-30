Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $51.30 price objective on the airline’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.28.
NYSE LUV opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
