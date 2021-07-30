Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $51.30 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.