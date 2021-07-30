Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.46.

DALXF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

