SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 4.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $55,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.81. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,431. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58.

