Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

