Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.49.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.