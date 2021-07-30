Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.48. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $88.05 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

