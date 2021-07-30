SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $380,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

