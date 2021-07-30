Square’s (SQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $261.80 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $317.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.63.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $255.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 359.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.